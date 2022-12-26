Citizens moved by watching the martyrdom of Sahibzade

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Baal Veer Din was observed in the city on Monday in the memory of the martyrdome of the sons of of Sikh’s 10 Guru Govindsinghji.

Sahibaze Joravarsingh and Fetehsingh, sons of Sikh’s 10 Guru Govindsinghji were tortured to death by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb for their forcible religion conversion. These children were just nine and six years old respectively. The union government has announced December 26, the day of their death as Baal Veer Din. The day was observed in the city. The citizens were moved with the torture meted to the children after watching a documentary clip shown on LED at various parts of the city.

The three Gurudwaras in the city showcased the documentary ’The History of Four Sahibzade’ on big LED walls at Kranti Chowk, Connaught Place, Gulmandi and near Sindhi Colony flyover. The citizens watching the documentary opined that we were not aware of the real history, this documentary has showcased the real history.

Earlier, Bhai Jagjeetsingh and Baby Priti Kaur Khalsa (Delhi) sung a Kirtan on Sahizade at Guru Teg Bhadur Langar Sahib at Sindhi Colony in the morning. A langar was also organised. Hundreds of devotees throng Gurudwara to pay obeisance.

Similarly, the prize distribution of a quiz contest on the life of Sahibzade was held at Gurusingh Sabha Gurudwara in Osmanpura.

