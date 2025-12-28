Citizens oppose criminal candidates;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Residents from Prabhag no. 21 have demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party should not nominate party office-bearers with a criminal background for reserved seats. Citizens submitted a memorandum to the minister for obc welfare, Atul Save urging that those who have faced police action following raids on gambling dens, individuals making allegations regarding religious places, or those who file atrocity complaints to harass common people, should not be given candidature.

The prabhag includes areas such as Vishnunagar, Sindhi Colony, Limayewadi, Arihantnagar, Jawahar Colony, Sarang Society, Bhanudasnagar, New Shantiniketan Colony, Shastrinagar, Ulkanagari, and Shivneri Colony. The total population of the prabhag is 41,152, of which 5,903 belong to the scheduled caste community and 423 to the scheduled tribes.

Citizens highlighted that this prabhag is dominated by the highly educated and middle-class population, and therefore, a candidate with good character should be selected. The delegation, which included a large number of women, met minister Save to make this demand.