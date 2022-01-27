Citizens should strictly follow Covid protocols: GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

In a surprising development, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) witnessed the admission of 157 patients in last 27 days (since January 1, 2022), out of which, 43 had not taken any dose of vaccine, while 114 patients had taken either first dose or the second dose, it is learnt.

It is learnt that 33 patients had taken their first dose and 81 had taken their second dose of vaccine. The officer on special duty (OSD) at GMCH's Super Speciality Block (SSB) Dr Sudhir Chaudhary said, " The citizens who had taken their first or second dose of vaccine should also remain alert. They should not live casually. They should follow the Covid-19 protocols like maintaining social distance, wearing masks, washing hands or using sanitiser, avoiding visiting crowded places, do not step out of the house without any valid reason etc. Moreover, if anyone experiences the symptoms then he/she do not ignore them. Instead, consult your doctor immediately for the treatment."