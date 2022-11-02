Citizens spend Rs 4 crore for favorite number

High security number plates mandatory, still tend to opt for choice number

Aurangabad:

High security number plates have put a full stop on fancy number plates. These number plates cannot be modified. However, the trend towards getting a choice number is still the same. Citizens have paid as much as Rs 4.25 crore to the RTO for the choice number in the last year.

Getting a fancy number for a new vehicle from the RTO is now going to cost more as the State government has released a notification regarding the increase in the fees charged for choice numbers. Those opting for choice numbers will have to pay double the amount than at present. Application for allotment of choice number or the same can be done through the online transport portal. Also, according to this notification, a person who wants to get the number 0001 for a four-wheeler in the cities of Pune, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburb, Thane, Aurangabad, Raigad, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Nashik will have to pay Rs 1 lakh more than in other cities. Apart from these nine cities, the rate for the same number for a four-wheeler in other cities has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh.

Some numbers to cost Rs 2.5 lakhs

After the increase in the fees for the choice number, a four-wheeler owner will have to pay Rs 2.5 lakh to get the number 0009. For two-wheelers, a fee of Rs 50,000 will be charged for the same number.

Motorcyclists are also in the lead

Some other numbers like 0007, 1111, 4444, 7007, 9999 are preferred by motorcyclists. Between April 2021 and March 2022, a total of 4,328 motorists opted for choice number. This earned the RTO a revenue of Rs 4.25 crore, said Sanjay Metrewar, RTO.