Citizens to be given 21 days for removing encroachments in Cidco

Aurangabad: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh on Wednesday issued directives to appoint a separate officer for each sector of Cidco and fix the responsibility encroachments. The court also directed the administration to announce the names of officers through newspapers for citizens' information before February 4.

The residents of the Cidco will be given the opportunity to remove encroachments in 21 days. The administration of Cidco and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation will demolish encroachments if citizens fail to do so by the given deadline.

As per the court’s directives of January 13, the AMC, Cidco and Police Commissioner should appeal to citizens to remove their properties in 21 days and then take action of demolishing the encroachments.

The AMC published an advertisement of court orders but removed the passage of giving 21 days deadline to the citizens to remove the properties on their own.

The HC expressed displeasure over this.

Considering public interest, the court reprimanded the officers not to repeat this in future. It also gave another opportunity to the officers to demolish the encroachments.

The civic body declared the sector-wise officers' list on Wednesday. Adv Jayantbahi Shah who represented the AMC requested the court to allot time for officers to take the charge. The court accepted the request.