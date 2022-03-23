Citizens to get smart msg alert on property tax, water charges

Aurangabad, March 23:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will send a smart message to citizens about their property tax and water charges.

It may be noted that there are 2.5 lakh property owners on the records of AMC. The demand notes of the current financial year were not delivered on time. Therefore, property owners will have to bear the brunt of a minimum of 22 per cent interest in the current financial year. A smart message alert will be sent from April 5 for the citizens to pay their property tax and water charges on time.

Citizens have to go to the ward offices to pay property tax and water charges. The civic body has also made available the facility of online payment. Work on e-governance under the Smart City project is being done for the last one and a half years.

Updated mobile numbers of property owners are being recorded on this modern server for the last few days. The data of 2.50 lakh property owners was collected.

Gradually, the property owners will be informed about the amount of property tax and water charges to be paid. The Smart City launched a portal (aurangabadmahapalika.org). Project engineer Faiz Ali said that it would help citizens to pay their bills through UPI and QR codes.

Number of property owners in the city

--Residential - 2,26,714

--Commercial - 24,447

--Industrial-753

--Mixed - 5,512

--Educational-333

--Government - 129

Total - 2,57,888