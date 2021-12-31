Citizens welcome New Year with simplicity

Celebrations at home: bustle in restaurant after evening

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

The New Year celebrations in the city were dampened due to the restrictions imposed on the backdrop of omicron. Many people avoided going out at night, while some welcomed the New Year and bid adieu to the passing year with their families. The market was lull throughout the day. In the evening, some families preferred to dine at the restaurant.

Due to the growing number of corona patients, the state government had imposed restrictions on celebrating new year in public places. Residents of the city also welcomed the new year with their families considering the risk of infection. Many preferred watching entertainment programs on TV channels and eating delicious food prepared in their home. While celebrations took place on the buildings and on the terraces of the apartments and also in the parking lot.

The city markets had a sparse crowd throughout the day. There was no hustle and bustle like normal celebrations. Due to the restrictions imposed on the party, some families went to farms outside the city for a hurda party. The effect of the prohibitory orders were felt on the streets at night. While some of the city's most popular restaurants were bustling with diners in the evening. Many of them were seen carrying food parcels. Home delivery was also arranged by the restaurant owners. Avoiding meeting in person, youths exchanged new year wishes on social media.