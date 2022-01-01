Citizens welcome New Year with zeal

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 1: Citizens bid adieu to the 2021 and welcomed the New Year (2022) with great enthusiasm on Friday night. Religious places, tourist places and parks were full of visitors. The social media was abuzz with new year messages.

The New Year was greeted with fireworks during midnight. Due to prohibitory orders, most of the citizens celebrated the occasion at home.

On Saturday, there was excitement in the market for buying gifts and bouquets. There was a flurry of messages on social media to wish Happy New Year.

Greetings were sent to relatives, friends and colleagues. Many went to the nearest temple with their families to pay their respects, while the elders of the house also welcomed the New Year by giving blessings.

With the exception of the emergency services, government offices were closed on the weekends. Many of the city's tourist attractions were crowded. Many preferred to visit Bibi ka Maqbara, Siddharth Garden and university premises. People also made resolutions to complete various tasks in the new year like dieting, exercise and achieve success in various fields.