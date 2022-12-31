Citizens welcome the New Year by dancing and partying hard

Happy New Year: Dhabas decorated for New Year, hotels, bars lit up, music concerts

Aurangabad: Along with bidding farewell to the waning year 2022, the residents of the city welcomed the new year with great gaiety and peace on Saturday night. On the occasion of the new year, most of the hotels, bars and restaurants, dhabas in and around the city were brimming with party goers.

Special offers and packages were given by the hotels for the customers. In order to ensure that there is no untoward incident during the New Year celebration, the police had kept a tight security on the main streets and intersections of the city. Special musical programmes were organized in various hotels, restaurants and beer bars to say goodbye to the passing year 2022. Most of the hotels and dhabas in the city were decorated with electric lighting. At the stroke of 12 midnight, the city dwellers bid farewell to the passing year and wished each other Happy New Year with great enthusiasm and gaiety. As the administration had allowed hotels to remain open till 5 am the celebrations continued till late in the night. Celebrations were also held at farm houses and at apartment terraces in many areas in the city.

Parties in various hotels in the city

Party was organized at Hotel Taj Vivanta. The party was an invite-only party for about five hundred people. A party was also organized at Hotel The Rock Salt on Beed Bypass area. The music concert started at this hotel at 7 pm.

Crowds at liquor shops

The western culture of celebrating new year by drinking alcohol has also started to take root in the city. It was seen that people thronged country liquor shops and wine shops in the city to buy liquor throughout the day and late into the night on Saturday.

Good arrangement of police

The administration has allowed all hotels and beer bars in the city to remain open all night to welcome the New Year. DJ was allowed till midnight. The city police had made strict arrangements so that the occasion would not be marred by quarrels. Two police officers and constables were stationed at every square and armed forces units were deployed at crowded places like Connaught Place.

Breathalyzer check after three years

The use of breath analyzers was banned due to the covid. Now for the first time in three years, the city police have brought out breathalyzers to check the alcoholics. Traffic police and officials were checking motorists with breathalyzers at every chowk in the city.