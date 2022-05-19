Citizens witness Zero Shadow Day

Aurangabad, May 19:

The citizens witnessed a rare astronomical marvel ‘Zero Shadow Day’ in the city on Thursday. The event occurred between 12.22 pm and 12.27 pm, informed Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM’s APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre and Club.

The weather in the city was cloudy since Thursday morning. The sky began to get clear after 11 am and after 12 pm, citizens were able to witness the zero shadow. Citizens saw their shadow straight under their feet. Many citizens also experienced this thrilling phenomenon with their family on the roof of their house.

Arrangements were made for the citizens to experience zero shadow at the MGM astronomical science center. Aundhkar and science expert Yogesh Sali explained the nature of the event to the audience. Ashok Kshirsagar, Mayuri Vaidya, Mayuri Patil and Rupali Aundhkar were present on the occasion.