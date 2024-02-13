City account holders of Dnyanradha Co-op Society join agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The account holders of the city branch of the

Dnyanradha Multi-state Co-operative Society Ltd joined the agitation on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the case of Dnyanradha Multi-state Co-operative Society Ltd of Beed has been rocking for the past five months.

Beed district president of Swabhimani Sanghatna Sachin Ubale who was in the city today warned of intensifying the agitation if the date for returning the money of account holders is not declared by February 15.

The account holders alleged that Suresh Kute, the chairman of the credit society misguided them. Because of this, the marriages of many children of account holders were broken.

Sachin Ubale visited the city today to create awareness about the irregularities guided account holders. The awareness meeting was held in front of the Garkheda branch of the credit society. Dr Shahne, D P Patil and account holders were present in large numbers.