City airlinked to Mopa, Nagpur & Lucknow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is some good news for air commuters as the private airline (IndiGo) will be operating nonstop flights to Lucknow (UP), Mopa (Goa) and Nagpur destinations from Chikalthana Airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) from July 2.

The flight will take off from Lucknow (LKO) at 07.30 am and reach Nagpur (NAG) at 09.20 am. After halting for 20 minutes, it will leave Nagpur at 09.40 am and reach Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad, IXU) at 11 am. Taking a break of 30 minutes, it will leave from the city at 11.30 and reach Mopa (Goa) at 1.30 pm. The flight will start for the return journey from Goa at 2.10 pm and arrive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) at 4.10 pm. It will take off from the city at 4.40 pm and reach Nagpur at 6.10 pm. After a brief halt of 20 minutes, it will leave Nagpur at 6.30 pm and finally reach Lucknow at 8.15 pm.

Box

Schedule of flights (w.e.f July 2)

Date - Destination and Time (in bracket)

July 2 - NAG (9.40) - IXU (11.00)

IXU (16.40) - NAG (18.10)

July 2 - LKO (7.30) - IXU (11.00)

IXU (16.40) - LKO (20.15)

July 2 - IXU (11.30) - GOA (13.30)

GOA (14.10) - IXU (16.10)

July 2 - NAG (9.40) - GOA (13.30)

GOA (14.10) - NAG (18.10)