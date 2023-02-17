City all geared up to celebrate Mahashivratri today

-Temples to hold special pooja in the midnight: Khadkeshwar temple to open for 21 hours

Aurangabad: The city is all set to celebrate Mahashivratri, one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, on Saturday. The Gramdaivat Khadkeshwar Mahadev Mandir will open its doors to devotees for 21 consecutive hours, from 4 am to 1 am.

In the city, various temples and spiritual organizations are all geared up to celebrate Mahashivratri with traditional rituals and customs. The devotees will perform Rudra Abhishek, a special puja that involves the chanting of mantras and offering of various items to Lord Shiva, including milk, honey, curd, and flowers. The temple's attractive electric lighting and decorations are sure to add to the festive atmosphere.

According to Padmanabh Guruji, the pooja at Khadkeshwar temple will start with Rudrabhishek at 5 pm, and the Mahapuja will begin with Laghurudrabhisek at 9 pm. The Maha aarti will be performed at 12 pm. Milk preserved for Abhishekam in the temple will be distributed to children's orphanages, while Bel leaves will be given to the devotees as prasad. The temple will also distribute 600 liters of masala milk and 3 quintals of sabudana khichdi to the devotees.

In addition, arrangements have been made for devotees at the Omkareshwar temple in Ulkanagari. A Kirtan has been organized at Karneshwar Mahadev Temple in Avishkar Colony, Cidco.

Marriage ceremony at Bhavsingpura

The ancient Shiva-Parvati temple in Bhavsingpura area will host the marriage ceremony of Shiva and Parvati at midnight on Saturday.