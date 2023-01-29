Anurag Kashyap regrets ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput’s request before his death

Director Anurag Kashyap recently shared his regret of not collaborating with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput despite his request. Shortly after Sushant's death, Anurag had revealed that he had refused to speak with him about a project because SSR had ghosted him in the past.

Speaking about his differences with actors Abhay Deol and Sushant Singh Rajput, Anurag said in an interview with Showsha that it's taken him 'a year-and-a-half of sickness' to realise that he is being reactive out of anger. That is when he stepped back and introspected what is bothering him. Anurag admitted that a lot has changed since then and that he knows he has no filter. He said he felt bad when he knew about SSR's death as someone tried to reach out to him just 3 weeks before the incident as SSR wanted to talk to him. Anurag was upset as Sushant had ghosted him. "You get pangs of guilt," he was quoted saying. It is then that Anurag tried to reach out to Abhay to apologise to him. In an interview with NDTV in 2020 Anurag had admitted he was upset after Sushant backed out of his projects to do Shuddh Desi Romance with YRF. He revealed that casting director Mukesh Chhabra had reached out to Sushant in 2016 before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and said that Kashyap was looking for an actor who can play someone based out of Uttar Pradesh. Sushant never called him back. Anurag said he was not upset and he moved on to do Mukkabaaz with another actor.