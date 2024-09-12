City awaits MRTI as land search delays headquarters opening

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city will soon see the establishment of the Minority Research and Training Institute (MRTI), which will focus on research, training, and development for minority communities, paralleling the efforts of BARTI, SARTHI, Mahajyoti, and TARTI. However, progress on setting up its headquarters has been delayed due to ongoing efforts to secure a suitable location.

It may be noted that the State government started Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti) and Tribal Research and Training Institute (TARTI) which cater to different communities needs across the State for the research, coaching and training.

These institutes also offer fellowships for M Phil and Ph D researchers who get more than Rs 11 lakh for their research.

But, there was no Research and Training Institute for the minority community. There has been a long pending demand from the community members to start Maulana Azad Research, Training Institute and Human Development (MARTI). The State Government promised last year that the announcement of the institute would be made in the Winter Session of the Assembly in 2023. This did not happen. MARTI Action Committee members staged at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in July, demanding MARTI establishment on the line of BARTI, SARTHI, Mahajyoti and TARTI.

Finally, the Government in August this year about establishing MRTI for the education, social, economic, and cultural progress of minority community students. Before a few weeks of MRTI, the Government announced another institute Annabhau Sathe Research and Training Institute (ARTI) and also performed its bhumipoojan. The land for MRTI was not found yet.

According to sources, the Government officers have seen at Kanchanwadi. The sources said that land is available near Himayat Baugh. However, the administration is yet to finalise.

“If the model code conduct comes into effect for Assembly election, it may be delayed further,” the sources said.

Adv Azhar Pathan and others have been struggling through different agitations since 2021 for the establishment of MRTI. They staged a sit-in agitation at Azad Maidan in July again. The Government announced this institute last month.

Comment on the development, adv Azhar Pathan said that the Government should register the research and training institute under companies act on the line of other institutes.

“There is a financial provision of more than Rs 500 crores for other communities through these institutes. We demand similar provision should be made for minorities through MRTI,” he said.

He said that the land for the institute should be selected before the model code of conduct is announced, other, it would lag behind.

Box

-- MRTI will function under the Minority Development Department

----Rs 6.25 crore provision for salary, office expenses, study of backwardness and training

---Office to come up in the city

--11 posts approved