City being defaced after W-20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The administration had beautified the city with the expenses of Rs 100 crores for the W-20 conference. The roads and the chowks were decorated to welcome foreign guests. The administration had beautified the city in just a few months, which was not done by the municipal corporation corporators and officials in the past 40 years. However, after the conference, these political leaders started defacing the city again. The illegal posters and banners can be seen again despite the directives by the High Court in this regard.

The delegates of the W-20 conference visited the city in the last week of February. The city was decorated with lights, trees and beautiful paintings. Later, some miscreants stole the trees, lights and other decorative material. Now, the political leaders have started highlighting the flexes of birthdays and other events in the city. Posters of commercial advertisements are permitted to be highlighted in the city. However, political posters can be seen everywhere even at the flyovers now.

Corporation has taken action against illegal hoardings on several occasions. However, there has not been a permanent remedy for it as there is no fixed policy in this regard.