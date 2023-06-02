City bicyclists spread message of unity and integrity

(World Bicycle Day - June 3)

The entire world is celebrating ‘World Bicycle Day’ on June 3. Bicycle, the means of transportation in the earlier period has now become only the means of maintaining physical fitness these days. However, there are several benefits of using a bicycle on a regular basis. It keeps the heart healthy, saves fuel, and maintains stamina.

Several enthusiasts work and encourage bicycling in the city. These cyclists organise regular tours and cycling events in the city and the district as well.

Four such enthusiasts from the city of CA Nikhil Kacheshwar, Amogh Jain, Charanjit Singh Sangha, and Manish Khandelwal traveled a distance of 3651 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari on bicycles to spread the message of unity and integrity among the people. They dedicated their journey to the soldiers of the Armed forces, says Sangha.

The four famous cyclists organised their tour by dividing their team into two parts. Two vehicles with two drivers and two riders in each vehicle accompanied the team. The cycling was done in a relay, so when one group of two riders is riding other was resting in the vehicle. The journey was started on March 1 and continued without any break and the long journey was completed in 5 days and 18 hours on national highway NH44 via Nagpur route.

They continued the journey from Jammu and travelled through several states. Their sole aim was to achieve the distance in minimum time. During the journey placards highlighting the unity and integrity of the country were highlighted. The journey was dedicated to the soldiers of the Armed Forces and as a mark of respect to them. In the relay form, the journey was completed in 5 days and 18 hours. CA Kacheshwar covered a distance of 900 kms, Jain 901 kms, Sangha 902 kms and Khandelwal 903 kms. The other team members delivered full support and cheered them during the journey.