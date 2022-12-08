City BJP activists celebrate Gujarat win

Aurangabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a historic victory in Gujarat. The city BJP activists celebrated the win in front of the divisional office by bursting firecrackers, distributing sweets and raising slogans.

The celebrations were organised under the chairmanship of city president Shirish Boralkar and in the presence of BJP state secretary Praveen Ghuge, OBC Morcha state general secretary Bapu Ghadamode, Mahila Morcha state general secretary Savita Kulkarni, state vice president Madhuri Advant and Anil Makariye. On this occasion, Boralkar said that we are preparing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP and Modi government are the first choice of people. The BJP’s mission now is 'Abki Baar Charso Par' (Will cross 400). This victory is the victory of the people. Meanwhile, there was no direct reaction from the BJP on the Himachal Pradesh election results. Activists including Jalindar Shendge, Rajesh Mehta, Shivaji Dandge, Amruta Palodkar and others were present.