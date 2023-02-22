City branch of WICASA bags 2nd prize on regional level

Aurangabad: City branch of the Western Indian CA Students Association (WICASA) bagged the second prize for ‘Best Student Association at Regional Level.’

City branch of the WICASA headed by CA Mahesh Indani, vice chairperson Shivani Ganar, secretary Janvi Rathi, treasurer Kailas Chandak and members Sarvesh Bhutada, Vidhi Godha, Kajal Agarwal, Rammilan Jangid and Bhargavi Khishti received the prize.

The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and WICASA organised many programmes during the year 2022. The association members received the award in a programme held in Mumbai last week.

ICAI city branch chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao, vice chairperson CA Rupali Bothara, secretary CA Mahesh Indani, treasurer CA Kedar Pande, WICASA chairman CA Amol Godha, CCM CA Umesh Sharma, congratulated to Immediate Past chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal, office-bearers for the prize.