City bus service halted; MSRTC cancels trips in divi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In view of the Maratha reservation stir, the Smart City Administration halted the city bus services on Tuesday with the rise in the cases of burning buses run by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) in the Marathwada.

The administration plies 89 buses out of a total of 100. These buses make 600 trips on 22 different routes including Waluj, Phulambri, Karmad, Bidkin-Pandharpur and Ranjanagon, throughout the day. The city bus service will be restored when the situation returns to normalcy.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) cancelled 1,526 trips throughout the day on Tuesday given Maratha agitation for reservation.

The Transport Corporation suffered losses to the tune of Rs 48.87 lakh today. The passengers postponed their journey as the MSRTC bus service was halted. But, those who have urgent work are travelling by any means available for them.