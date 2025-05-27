City Chapter of ICMAI bags Best Chapter of Year Award-’25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) received the Best Chapter Award-2025 and Maximum Offline Professional Development Programmes for the year 2025 award, for the year 2024-2025, at the National Chapters Meet-2025 held at the ICMAI, Bhubaneswar (Odisha), recently.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar chapter, the lone chapter in Marathwada, is functioning for the last 35 years. It was given the award in recognition of various activities carried out by the institution, including training of students of Marathwada and Khandesh in the subject of Cost and Management Accountancy and creating information and awareness about the professional course of Cost and Management by signing MoUs with various colleges at the Marathwada level and informing about various opportunities to work in higher positions. The city Chapter has received this award 9 times so far.

Chapter chairman CMA Salman Pathan, CMA Babasaheb Shinde, secretary CMA CS Dr Sanvedi Rane, treasurer CMA Akshay Dande, training committee chairman CMA Kiran Kulkarni, Management Committee members CMAs Vivek Deshpande, Rajesh Deshmukh and Pravin Mohani expressed their happiness.