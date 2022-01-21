City Club body announced

Auangabad, Jan 21: The executive body of City Club, Amkhas was elected unopposed recently. Umesh Vinayakrao Dabari has been elected as vice president, Adv Gopal Prabhakar Pande as secretary and Pravin Ramniklal Gadhiya as joint secretary. The club has around 400 members and district collector Sunil Chavan is the ex-officio president. Gym, tennis, lawn tennis, billiards, snooker and other sports are played in the club.

The other members elected are Abdul Shaikh Vazir, Manoj Bakliwal, Shrivallabh Darak, Dr Madhav Gumaste, Abdul Quyyum Khan, Sanjay Kabra, Mohammad Fayyaz, Dr Mohammad Masood Ahmed, Vijay Meher, Pankaj Naik and Deepak Kumar Pahade. Dr A G Khan was the election officer.