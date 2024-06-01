City digital celebrities shape online culture; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s social media stars boast of huge following, dish out innovative content

Raj Kale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Not many years ago, working in television or cinema made one a celebrity. Today, there is this new breed of influencers, the social media stars, who command the following in lakhs and millions making a huge impact. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar also has its own social media celebrities generating content in various fields that interests their huge base of followers.

Let us get acquainted with some of the top city social media influencers:

Muddassir Khan is a book summarizer and storyteller, with a belief in the transformative power of reading. He founded the Yebook channel on YouTube, boasting 4.4 million subscribers, as well as the Yebook app. His work involves sharing book summaries and stories to inspire others to read and engage with literature. The Yebook Academy strives to making education accessible to all, regardless of background or location. They have built a diverse library of video courses covering various subjects like marketing, business, investment, communication skills, and personal development.

Minakshi Balkamal is an accomplished artist known for her vibrant presence as a celebrity anchor with a following of 62,500 on Instagram. Minakshi wears many hats as an entrepreneur, voice-over artist, and HR professional, infusing her presentations with both professionalism and personal insight. “From political figures to renowned personalities in Bollywood like Tony Kakkar and Delnaaz Irani, and not to mention the numerous corporate, social, and promotional events I have been a part of—it's quite thrilling,” says Minakshi.

Shyam Jadhav, a city digital creator, boasts of an audience of 1.04 lakh on Instagram. His aim is to unravel the beauty and complexity of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through a lens of creativity and personal insight. “Through my digital creations, I aim to ignite passion, provoke thought, and spark dialogue about the very heart and soul of our beloved Sambhajinagar,’’ he says. His page name is Super Sambhajinagar.

Prashant Sanghavi is also a digital creator and content creator based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with 71,900 followers. His Instagram account uses humour to encourage understanding among people. His work spans various forms of digital media, including video content creation. His work not only inspires but also unlocks potential, giving one vital insights for personal and professional growth in the digital era.