City drenched, drains blocked, roads waterlogged; Rainfall exposes drainage issues in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MARIYA BIJU

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While the rain in the recent time has been a welcome sight for the city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, it has also exposed deficiencies in the existing drainage system. Several areas have been inundated with stagnant water on roads and in open spaces, causing significant inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians.

The accumulated water conceals potholes, creating a hazard for drivers unfamiliar with the road layout. Additionally, the passage of heavy vehicles creates a splash hazard for both two-wheeler riders and pedestrians. Several major locations within the city including Osmanpura, Aurangpura old bus stop, Jalna Road, N-4, near Siddharth Garden, opposite High Court are facing these problems.

Residents have expressed frustration with the recurring issue. “There's no point in complaining,” lamented a resident of Ramanagar. “Does anyone take any action? No. This problem has persisted for years, despite ministers, leaders, VIPs, and mayors using this road. Have they not noticed it? Are they blind to this issue?”

Another resident, Alankar More from Dudh Dairy Chowk, mirrored these sentiments. "I have lived here for ten years and witnessed this situation year after year. The offices of Dairy Development Department and Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Settlement Authority are located right here, yet it seems no one cares."

“There are multiple reasons for the waterlogging," explained A B Deshmukh, city engineer, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. “Blockages of various kinds cause water to accumulate. We are currently working on a Detailed Project Report (DPR) with the help of experts, as per the commissioner's orders. Once finalized, it will be submitted for review and will be implemented upon approval,” he added.

Potential solutions

Citizens can contribute in mitigating waterlogging by refraining from littering on roadsides and avoiding throwing plastic waste into drains, which disrupts water flow. Identifying areas prone to blockages and designing a corresponding system is crucial. Additionally, prioritizing storm drain system design and its implementation in locations with frequent waterlogging is essential. The city urgently needs a comprehensive storm drain network as the situation worsens year after year.

BOX

“The local nullahs (drains) have the capacity to handle water flow,” said Umesh Kahalekar, former head of the civil engineering department, Government Engineering College, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. “However, constructions made over them have caused blockages. While the natural topography has traditionally handled drainage to some extent, a designed storm water drainage system is now necessary in areas experiencing waterlogging. Solid waste, particularly plastic bags, also contributes to the problem by clogging local nullahs and side drains. Proper solid waste collection and regular cleaning of nullahs are critical measures.”