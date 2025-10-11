City echoes with Uddhav Sena's ‘Humbarda Morcha’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, thousands of Shiv Sainiks today participated in the agitation titled ‘Humbarda Morcha’ to press the demand for making farmers free from debts and granting them ex gratia of ₹50,000 per hectare to rain-affected farmers. Today’s agitation was also participated by Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders, and elected representatives.

Last month, Marathwada witnessed heavy unseasonal rainfall, which destroyed standing crops across over 66 lakh hectares. In several places, cloudburst-like rains led to severe flooding, washing away farmlands near rivers and streams. Many farmers also lost their livestock. In this dire situation, Uddhav Sena demanded ₹50,000 per hectare in aid, complete loan waivers, and a revision of crop insurance norms. These were the key demands of the protestors.

Just two days before the morcha, the state government announced a ₹31,628 crore package for farmers. However, Uddhav Thackeray alleged the package was misleading and insufficient, and proceeded with a massive march from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi.

Thousands of Shiv Sainiks, farmers, and women took part in the protest carrying party scarves and placards reading “Loan waiver is our right” and “Give ₹50,000 per hectare to farmers.” In the scorching heat, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray walked the full distance of the march, showing solidarity with the farmers.

Prominent leaders including MP Sanjay Raut, MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, MP Arvind Sawant, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, MLA Kailas Patil, former MLA Uday Rajput, Jyoti Thackeray, Raju Vaidya, Sachin Ghayal, Sunita Aaulwar, Sukanya Bhosale, Raju Danve, and Santosh Khendke, among many others also participated in the morcha. Thousands of party workers and farmers turned out for the event.

Grand rally concludes in Gulmandi

The morcha culminated with a public meeting at Gulmandi, where Uddhav Thackeray addressed the crowd. Farmers Bhushan Kole, who had earlier questioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Nanasaheb Palaskar from Palshi also shared their experiences. MLC Ambadas Danve conducted the event.

Food packets arranged for protesters

Party workers, leaders, and farmers from all over Marathwada had gathered for the protest. Shiv Sena arranged for drinking water bottles and food packets for all participants.

Memorandum submitted to Divisional Commissioner

A delegation from Uddhav Sena submitted a memorandum listing the farmers’ demands to Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar at his office. Present on the occasion were mahanagar pramukh Raju Vaidya, deputy leader Sachin Ghayal, and Eknath Navale.

Urban folks proved their strength: Uddhav Thackeray

“Opponents used to say we are urban folks, how can we reach out to farmers? But we, the so-called urbanites, proved them wrong twice, first by holding a Dussehra rally in the rain, and second by leading this Humbarda Morcha under the blazing sun,” said Uddhav Thackeray, in a sharp remark during his speech.