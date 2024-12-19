City embraces solar power: A step towards sustainable living

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

From urban homes to industrial zones, rooftops are powering a cleaner, economical future. The rise of solar energy is not just changing how power is generated but redefining how residents and industries think about sustainability and savings.

Over the past two years, rooftop solar installations in the city have increased sixfold, marking a significant shift in energy use. Residential societies in Garkheda and industrial hubs in Waluj are leading the way. With government incentives and net metering, solar energy has become a viable, cost-effective alternative for many households, saving up to 60% on electricity bills. More than 185 industries have also switched to solar, generating over 7,940 kW. As this trend continues, the city is transforming its energy landscape, contributing to both economic savings and environmental sustainability. "Rooftop solar energy is revolutionizing the way we power our homes and industries. It reduces costs, supports sustainability, and empowers citizens to take charge of their energy needs." – Beena Sawant, Superintendent Engineer, CSN Urban Circle.

"Solar energy is the future of sustainable living. By adopting rooftop solar, we're not just cutting costs but actively contributing to a greener planet. It's a transformative step towards energy independence and environmental responsibility." – Munish Sharma, Director General MIT.

Circle solar rooftop capacity

As of October, the city had over 12,577 rooftop solar consumers with a total capacity of over 63,822.26 kW. Of these, over 9,064 are urban residential consumers, contributing a capacity of over 41,874 kW.

Financial and Environmental Benefits

Many households switch to solar due to economic incentives, with government subsidies and net metering making it affordable. Residents save up to 60% on electricity bills, and the city has over 20 private stores selling solar products on a large scale.

Free Solar Electricity

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana offers subsidies of Rs 30,000 to Rs78,000 for rooftop solar panel installation, covering up to 40% of the cost. Aiming to benefit 1 crore households, it provides free electricity and income from surplus power. Apply online at pmsuryaghar.gov.in or call 15555 for details.

Challenges Ahead:

High initial installation costs.

Lack of awareness in some areas.

Need for better energy storage solutions for uninterrupted power supply during cloudy days or at night.

The Road Ahead

To address these issues, the CSMC has launched awareness campaigns and workshops to educate citizens about the benefits of solar energy, including expos and solar audits.

An Ideal Home: Harnessing solar power for savings and sustainability

"I've been using solar panels for 6-7 years, with solar heaters and an electric vehicle. I also export excess electricity to Mahavitran, reducing my bills and supporting sustainability. (Photo)