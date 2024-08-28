City emerged as country's EV Hub: C H Nadiger; - Workshop on Engineering Export Opportunities by EEPC India & CMIA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over the past three years, there has been a significant increase in exports of engineering goods, which now account for approximately 25% of the country's total exports. Despite this, it represents less than 2% of the global trade. Given the evolving global landscape, substantial growth is expected in the near future, said head of the Western Region of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) India C H Nadiger. He was addressing a workshop on Engineering Export Opportunities organised by EEPC India and CMIA at CMIA Hall, here on Wednesday.

Nadiger highlighted various incentive schemes available for engineering product exports and elucidated different aspects of export market support. He noted that India's acceptability as a manufacturing hub in the late 1990s, along with advancements in the information technology sector, has significantly contributed to the rise of a large market.

CMIA president Arpit Save, honorary secretary Atharveshraj Nandavat, CMIA Export Trade Facilitation Committee head Rishikesh Jaju and 70 entrepreneurs from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were among those present.

Export opportunities from Sambhajinagar

Nadiger said with the Indian government's ‘Developed India 2047 vision’, there are significant export opportunities for engineering products, electrical equipment parts, and vehicle components from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He urged local MSMEs to take advantage of these opportunities, forecasting that export volumes from the region could double over the next 8-10 years. He also stressed the need for high-quality, uninterrupted power supply, infrastructure development, and ease of doing business to boost exports.

Arpit Save mentioned that EEPC India organizes exhibitions at both national and international levels, and CMIA would work to ensure that industries in Marathwada receive favourable rates for participation.

Nadiger announced that EEPC India would collaborate with CMIA to organize a five-day workshop on export marketing. He also confirmed that EEPC India would provide space for local industries in upcoming exhibitions.

Rishikesh Jaju mentioned that over 13,000 members, including more than 70% MSMEs, are part of EEPC India, contributing to 50% of the country's total exports. CMIA plans to collaborate with EEPC India on various initiatives to promote exports in the future.

CMIA role in attracting investment praised

Nadiger praised CMIA's efforts to attract substantial investment to the region, acknowledging that the institution has set a benchmark for other industrial organizations. He emphasized that the significant investments made through CMIA’s efforts would position Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as the country’s EV production hub.