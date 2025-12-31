City emerges as Maharashtra’s industrial powerhouse in 2025
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 31, 2025 19:10 IST2025-12-31T19:10:09+5:302025-12-31T19:10:09+5:30
The city is witnessing a transformative year, emerging as a key industrial and economic centre in Maharashtra. With significant investments, major projects underway, and a growing role in advanced industries like electric vehicles (EV) and electronics, the city is steadily shaping its future as a powerhouse of growth and employment.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar played a key role as MSEDCL set a Guinness World Record by installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps across Maharashtra in a single month. With 3,000 pumps installed locally, the achievement will be celebrated at Auric Industrial Area, attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
---------------------------
EV hub to take shape
With major industries like Toyota, JSW Electric Mobility, and Ather setting up in the city, it is set to emerge as a true EV hub. Along with these industries, investment by ancillary supply companies will create significant employment opportunities in the city.
---------------------------
Future projects
Embraco and Ather are expected to start operations in late 2026. Jalna Dryport will commence in March 2026, while 12 additional dryports are planned across Maharashtra. Construction of the new District Industrial Centre building is scheduled to begin in July 2026, boosting industrial growth.
---------------------------
New MIDCs
MIDC Area (hectares)
Satana 138.81
Arapur 762.03
Jaipur 181.92
Sillod 300 (proposed)
---------------------------
Revenue resilience noted
Commerce dashboard data shows the city ranked 33rd among metro regions and 21st nationally. Revenues dipped in FY 2023–24 but rebounded to Rs 26,809 crore in FY 2024–25, signalling steady economic recovery despite fluctuations.
---------------------------
Year of milestones
Ten industrial areas (2,215 acres) across the state were announced by industry minister Uday Samant in January.
Toyota office inaugurated in Chikalthana; JSW office also opened at Chikalthana.
Late Madhur Bajaj was honoured with a road named after him in the railway station area.
Diamond Cluster will establish in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Shendra Hospital project: 5 acres at Shendra and 6 acres at Karodi for hospitals with 200 beds.
Land approved for ESI hospital in Waluj.
CII Skill Development Centre has been approved and is set to start by the end of 2026.
---------------------------
Pending projects
New land acquisition worth Rs 5,000 crore, announced by Uday Samant on September 30, has still not been completed.
Defence Park proposed by CMIA on April 19.
Chief Minister said that 8,000 acres will be acquired soon (April 19).
Cargo facility has not yet started.
-----------(BOX)----------------
Total investment: Rs 85,000 crore
Total employment: 48,000
Sector Investment (Rs crore) Employment
Electronics 110 3,400
Food processing 104 325
Road construction equipment 17.5 400
EV / automobile 1,261 4,000
---------------------------
LT Exclusive: Investment highlights
Dec 23 - City is set to become a premier semiconductor and electronics hub in Maharashtra with a projected investment of over Rs 50,000 crore, aimed at generating 30,000 jobs and establishing the city as a leader in India''s technological revolution.
Dec 22 - Chief economic adviser to the CM reveals 12 GCCs will generate 6,000 R&D jobs in the auto sector in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
---------------------------
Top companies and major investments
Company Sector Investment (Rs crore --- Employment
Toyota Gosei 340 --- 1,000
Toyota Boshoku 307 --- 500
JSW Steel 27,200 --- 20,000
Anvi Power Electronics Electronics (DAVOS) 10,521 --- 5,000
Gensol EV Electronics Electronics 4,000 --- 500
AB InBev Beverages 750 --- 35
Nidec Global Appliances Electronics 1,002 --- 1,000
Autotech Limited Automotive 130 --- ----
Reliance Infrastructure Infrastructure 14,377 --- 4,000
Embraco Electronics 120million --- 1,000
Mahindra Aslo Automotive 350 --- 200
Metalman Manufacturing 190 --- 600
Rako Industry Manufacturing 100 --- 500
Junna Solar Renewable Energy 400 --- 1,100
N X Logistic Logistics 86 --- 400
Minda Automotive 607 --- 700
Uno Minda Automotive 868 --- 1,500
Atha Group Industrial/Energy 5,440 --- 5,000
Godawari New Energy Pvt. Ltd Renewable Energy 4,400 --- 2,300
Sango India Automotive Pvt. Ltd Automotive 352 --- 200