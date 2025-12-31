City emerges as Maharashtra’s industrial powerhouse in 2025

Lokmat News Network

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city is witnessing a transformative year, emerging as a key industrial and economic centre in Maharashtra. With significant investments, major projects underway, and a growing role in advanced industries like electric vehicles (EV) and electronics, the city is steadily shaping its future as a powerhouse of growth and employment.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar played a key role as MSEDCL set a Guinness World Record by installing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps across Maharashtra in a single month. With 3,000 pumps installed locally, the achievement will be celebrated at Auric Industrial Area, attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

---------------------------

EV hub to take shape

With major industries like Toyota, JSW Electric Mobility, and Ather setting up in the city, it is set to emerge as a true EV hub. Along with these industries, investment by ancillary supply companies will create significant employment opportunities in the city.

---------------------------

Future projects

Embraco and Ather are expected to start operations in late 2026. Jalna Dryport will commence in March 2026, while 12 additional dryports are planned across Maharashtra. Construction of the new District Industrial Centre building is scheduled to begin in July 2026, boosting industrial growth.

---------------------------

New MIDCs

MIDC Area (hectares)

Satana 138.81

Arapur 762.03

Jaipur 181.92

Sillod 300 (proposed)

---------------------------

Revenue resilience noted

Commerce dashboard data shows the city ranked 33rd among metro regions and 21st nationally. Revenues dipped in FY 2023–24 but rebounded to Rs 26,809 crore in FY 2024–25, signalling steady economic recovery despite fluctuations.

---------------------------

Year of milestones

Ten industrial areas (2,215 acres) across the state were announced by industry minister Uday Samant in January.

Toyota office inaugurated in Chikalthana; JSW office also opened at Chikalthana.

Late Madhur Bajaj was honoured with a road named after him in the railway station area.

Diamond Cluster will establish in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Shendra Hospital project: 5 acres at Shendra and 6 acres at Karodi for hospitals with 200 beds.

Land approved for ESI hospital in Waluj.

CII Skill Development Centre has been approved and is set to start by the end of 2026.

---------------------------

Pending projects

New land acquisition worth Rs 5,000 crore, announced by Uday Samant on September 30, has still not been completed.

Defence Park proposed by CMIA on April 19.

Chief Minister said that 8,000 acres will be acquired soon (April 19).

Cargo facility has not yet started.

-----------(BOX)----------------

Total investment: Rs 85,000 crore

Total employment: 48,000

Sector Investment (Rs crore) Employment

Electronics 110 3,400

Food processing 104 325

Road construction equipment 17.5 400

EV / automobile 1,261 4,000

---------------------------

LT Exclusive: Investment highlights

Dec 23 - City is set to become a premier semiconductor and electronics hub in Maharashtra with a projected investment of over Rs 50,000 crore, aimed at generating 30,000 jobs and establishing the city as a leader in India''s technological revolution.

Dec 22 - Chief economic adviser to the CM reveals 12 GCCs will generate 6,000 R&D jobs in the auto sector in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

---------------------------

Top companies and major investments

Company Sector Investment (Rs crore --- Employment

Toyota Gosei 340 --- 1,000

Toyota Boshoku 307 --- 500

JSW Steel 27,200 --- 20,000

Anvi Power Electronics Electronics (DAVOS) 10,521 --- 5,000

Gensol EV Electronics Electronics 4,000 --- 500

AB InBev Beverages 750 --- 35

Nidec Global Appliances Electronics 1,002 --- 1,000

Autotech Limited Automotive 130 --- ----

Reliance Infrastructure Infrastructure 14,377 --- 4,000

Embraco Electronics 120million --- 1,000

Mahindra Aslo Automotive 350 --- 200

Metalman Manufacturing 190 --- 600

Rako Industry Manufacturing 100 --- 500

Junna Solar Renewable Energy 400 --- 1,100

N X Logistic Logistics 86 --- 400

Minda Automotive 607 --- 700

Uno Minda Automotive 868 --- 1,500

Atha Group Industrial/Energy 5,440 --- 5,000

Godawari New Energy Pvt. Ltd Renewable Energy 4,400 --- 2,300

Sango India Automotive Pvt. Ltd Automotive 352 --- 200