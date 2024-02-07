City emerges as top-five cities for apprenticeships

Training initiatives like Strive, NAPS, skill training centres, incubation centres lead to the feat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a significant development, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has secured its position among the top five cities in India for apprenticeships. This commendable feat highlights the city's proactive approach towards skill development and fostering a conducive environment for learning and growth within the workforce.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), state coordinators for Maharashtra and Goa, Ashwini Togare, said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is among the top 5 in India for apprenticeship.

We are always ready to help in any matter regarding NAPS and appeal to the students and entrepreneurs to benefit through this scheme.

Massia president Anil Patil said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's ascent as a hub for apprenticeships underscores its dedication to bridging the skill gap prevalent in the Indian workforce. Through concerted efforts and strategic initiatives, the city aims to cultivate a culture of continuous learning and skill enhancement, aligning with national objectives aimed at bolstering the nation's human capital.

Thousands of students trained

The training initiatives like Strive, NAPS, skill training centres, incubation centres led by Massia and other industrial organisations, in collaboration with GIZ and ITI, have significantly bolstered the region's workforce. With approximately 1500 students trained across various projects, including ITI, engineering colleges, and other institutes, the programmes have not only enhanced employability but also fostered a culture of skill development.

Training in various trades

The training programmes provides skill training and on-job training to ITI, 10th pass students, unemployed youth, and women in trades such as CNC operator, machining technician, wire harness assembly operator, welder, electrician, and fitter. Special training and capacity-building programmes are conducted to effectively implement the scheme.

Career guidance programme for students

Massia's skill development centre is already implementing skill development programmes in collaboration with the GIZ-IGVET project in the city and has also established a centre at its office as the nodal centre for implementing all skill development activities. The organization is supporting the World Bank-funded PPP ITI project and has formed a career guidance programme in government ITIs.