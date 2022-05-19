City entrepreneur prepares India's smallest cannon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 19:

It is a matter of pride for us as a city entrepreneur and an avid history-lover designed and prepared India’s smallest cannon (of Bronze). The art work has been recorded in the India Book of Records (IBR).

Vithal Gore said,” It is of 140 milligrams in weight and less than the size of finger’s nail. The successful trial of firing from this cannon would pave a way for registration in Limca Book of World Records. Hence the efforts are underway for it.”

Gore belongs to a farmers family from Dhondalgaon in Vaijapur tehsil and completed his education till 12th standard. Later on, he stepped into the industrial business in Aurangabad. He does possess any degree in engineering, but has successfully manufactured spares of 300 machines. He is a metal designer by profession.

His love for history and visits to the forts and heritage structures inspired him to

prepare the smallest cannon. Earlier, he had successfully prepared a real cannon of weighing 26 kg. This encouraged him to go for the smallest one.

As per the Guiness Book of World Records the smallest cannon is of 6 mm (millimeter) and Gore’s canon is of 5 mm length and 2.7 mm height. Hence the efforts are going on to conduct successful trial of firing through the cannon using high quality explosives so as to make entry into Limca and Guiness Book, he said to the newspaper.

Gore is also active in promotion of Modi and Brahmi scripts. He also harbours a hobby of preparing artefacts and weapons.