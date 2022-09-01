City experience heavy rains for second day in a row

47.8 mm rainfall recorded in one and a half hours

Aurangabad, Sep 1:

For the second day in a row, the city and its surrounding areas were hit by heavy rains causing panic among the citizens. It rained heavily between 5 pm and 6:30 pm on Thursday. In all, 47.8 mm of rain was recorded in the city area and 40.6 mm in the Chikalthana area. Marathwada received 11.1 mm of rain and the district received 13.5 mm of rain till 11 am on Thursday.

It rained heavily in the evening for the second day in a row. Along with six circles in the city, 59 rural circles of the district are also reported to have received rains. Crops in the district were in danger due to heavy rainfall and increasing heat from the last few days. But the presence of rain is of great benefit to crop growth. Meanwhile, low-lying areas experienced water logging, motorists had to work hard while commuting on these roads. A total of 40.6 mm of rain was recorded in Seven Hill, MGM area till 6.30 pm and 21.3 mm in Gandheli area, said Shrinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM meteorological department. The Chikalthana and city areas received 35 mm of rain in the evening session.

Sporadic rains in Nanded, Beed in the division:

Some parts of Nanded, Beed districts of Marathwada received sporadic rain on Thursday. Meanwhile, Aurangabad district received 13.5 mm rain. Jalna district recorded 14.4 mm, Beed 21.8 mm, Latur 11.7 mm, Osmanabad 24.7 mm, Nanded 0.8 mm, Parbhani 2.7 mm and Hingoli district 3.2 mm rainfall.