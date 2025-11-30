City experiences cold agains after 12 days gap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a twelve-day gap, cold returned to the city on Sunday. Today’s maximum temperature was 29.2°C while the minimum was 10.6°C.

Following a drop in temperature, there was a chill in the air, and the cold could be felt right from the morning because of the cool breeze.

The minimum temperature had gradually risen after November 21. This resulted in reducing the cold.

But the chill started returning since November 28. The minimum temperature was 13.6°C on Saturday, while the mercury dropped by 3.3 degrees on Sunday. It caused cool weather throughout the day and a sharp cold in the evening.