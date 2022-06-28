City experiences drizzle; records 6.4 mm rainfall

Aurangabad June 28:

The city experienced rainfall on the consecutive second day on Tuesday. There were light showers in the city while Gandheli received heavy rainfall.

MGM-JNEC Weather Centre recorded 6.4 mm rainfall in the different parts of the city while Shrinivas Aundhkar from MGM Gandheli’s Weather Centre said that the centre registered 40.6 mm rainfall at Gandheli today. The Chikalthana Weather Centre recorded 2.2 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm today. The city also received 22.3 mm rainfall on Monday.