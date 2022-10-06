City experiences rainfall after a week’s gap

Impact of Cyclone Muru

Aurangabad:

Rain stopped in the last week of September and was last recorded at the beginning of Navratrotsav. However, the city again experienced rainfall on Wednesday midnight and Thursday afternoon.

According to meteorologist Srinivas Aundhkar, this is the result of Cyclone Muru in East Asia, and its intensity will remain till October 9. Till Thursday morning, 1.4 mm rain was recorded in the district. The annual average rainfall of Aurangabad district is 581.7 mm. Compared to this, 664 mm of rainfall has been received so far. On Thursday, 11.1 mm of rain was recorded in the city and surrounding area till evening.