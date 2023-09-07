City experiences thrilling human towers amidst heavy rain

Dahi Handi festival: Govinda teams from various parts of the city participate in the festivities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city was filled with exuberance as Govinda squads, defying heavy rains, constructed human towers reaching up to seven layers. Amidst the downpour, participants enjoyed the revelry and the rain of prizes.

The Dahi Handi festival in the city on Thursday resonated with popular tunes like 'Go Go Go Govinda,' 'Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Me,' and 'Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke' as Govinda teams embraced the thrill of human towers. Enthusiastic cheers filled the air as the Govinda teams achieved the remarkable feat of forming towers with up to seven layers.

The festivities kicked off with the Swabhiman Krida Mandal's Dahi Handi celebration in the Connaught Place area of the city around 3:30 pm. The youth set the rhythm by offering 'salami' (a ceremonial salute) to the beats of various songs. Subsequently, the Govinda pathaks (teams) began their performances. The RB Krida Mandal organized a Dahi Handi celebration at Connaught Place.

In addition to this, the Ranyoddha Pratishthan also organized a Dahi Handi festival in the Connaught Place area, followed by various mandals organsing the Dahi handi festival throughout the city.

Multiple towers in few seconds

Notable achievements included the Kiradpura Navjivan Govinda team's completion of five layers in just 31 seconds during their first attempt and a remarkable 28 seconds in their second attempt. The Shivshakti Dhavani Mohalla Govinda team also captured attention by forming six layers in just 58 seconds during their second attempt. Additionally, the Chelipura-Kachiwada Jaibhole Krida Mandal successfully built towers with seven layers, although Govinda on the 7th layer proved challenging, resulting in the recognition of only six layers.

Numerous prizes awarded to the participants

Govinda teams from various parts of the city continued to participate in the festivities, with human towers being constructed throughout the day. Participants, after attending one festival, eagerly moved on to partake in celebrations at other locations, with numerous prizes being awarded at various events.