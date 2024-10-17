City experiencing water supply after one week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city's water supply was halted for a substantial 15 hours, on Wednesday, due to a burst water pipeline at Pharola and a packing failure of the pump house in Jayakwadi due to Dhaman (Indian Rat Snake). Water supply resumed in the evening, but the schedule was pushed back by two days. As a result, many parts of the city got water supply in taps only after a week. Citizens are expressing their frustration, as water is now being supplied on the sixth, seventh, and eighth days instead of the usual five.

“The 56 and 100 MLD capacity water pipelines supplying the city have deteriorated, leading to frequent bursts. Besides, the disruptions in the water supply due to power supply have also been increased. The water supply stages of Thursday would be normalised by Friday, said the executive engineer K M Phalak.