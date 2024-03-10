City faces 24-hour water supply disruption; Repair work completed

Priority to colonies that were deprived of water on both Saturday and Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The city's main water supply was disrupted for 24 hours following a burst in the main waterline near Chitegaon on Saturday evening. The repair work, spanning approximately 19 hours, concluded at 4:00 pm on Sunday. The first pump was initiated and tested thereafter, with water expected to resume flowing into the city by evening. However, due to operational constraints, overhead water tank filling was deferred until the following morning, as announced by the municipal corporation.

Priority will be given to colonies that were deprived of water supply on both Saturday and Sunday. A substantial repair effort was undertaken on the damaged waterline, which serves as a crucial water source for the city, necessitating prompt action to rectify the situation.

Meanwhile, to mitigate the effects of the disruption, efforts are underway to lay a new water line of 2500 mm diameter from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi. The burst, attributed to the impact of Poclain near Chitegaon, rendered the existing 1200 mm diameter waterline dysfunctional.

Executive engineer MK Falak assured citizens that overhead water tanks filling operations would continue into the late hours of the night, with the first phase of water distribution set to commence at 4:00 am on Monday.

Tanker rates go up

In light of the water supply hiatus, residents have been compelled to resort to alternate means such as procuring water jars and tankers, the latter witnessing a surge in rates, doubling from Rs 350 to Rs 550-600 for a 2000 litres tanker during the disruption period.