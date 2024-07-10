City faces disruption in water supply due to damage of 900 mm pipeline

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has spent Rs 200 crore to lay a new water pipeline of 900 mm diameter from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrwadi. On Monday, the joint of the pipeline at Pharola came apart. Even after three days, the repair work has not been completed. Now, the quality of the 900-mm pipeline is being questioned. Due to the mismanagement of the MJP, the city has to endure a shortage of 20 MLD of water.

The new pipeline got burst three times in the last six months. This has raised questions about whether the pipeline work was substandard. Until the pipeline is fully handed over to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), the MJP is responsible for its repairing. On Monday early morning, the joint got disjointed while digging a pit to lay the main pipeline of 2500 mm diameter near the Pharola water treatment plant. As a result, the water supply was shut off. For two days, there was an ongoing discussion about who should fix the pipeline joint.

The repair work was started by the contractor GVPR Company on Wednesday. The supply of water through the 900 mm pipeline was shut off for three consecutive days, disrupting the city's water supply. Water distribution to some areas had to be delayed. The repair of the damaged pipeline is ongoing, and water will be restored soon, said MJP executive engineer Deepak Koli.

20 MLD water shortage

Currently, the city is supplied drinking water through three pipelines: the oldest 700 mm, the subsequent 1200 mm, and the latest 900 mm diameter pipelines (alternate to the 700 mm pipeline). The city receives 135 to 140 MLD of water. Due to the water shutdown, the city is facing a shortage of 20 MLD of water.

Harsul's water supply also stopped

A pump was installed to extract water from the dead stock of the Harsul Lake. The extraction continued for three weeks, after which the lake dried up. Even though more than a month has passed since the onset of the monsoon, there has been no rainfall in the lake's catchment area, leaving the lake dry. The lake water quenches the thirst of 14 wards in the city. Now, water from Jayakwadi Dam has to be supplied to these wards, said executive engineer K M Phalak.