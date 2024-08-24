City faces water shortage despite heavy rainfall

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While the monsoon showers have been pouring down, the residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were pushed to face a severe water shortage. The water supply system was shut down for seven long hours on Saturday due to a power outage, causing a delay in the city's water distribution by a day. Besides, the 900 mm diameter water pipeline operated by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) was also shut down on Saturday morning.

For the past eight days, the city's water supply had been running smoothly. However, early Saturday morning, the power supply to both water supply systems was disrupted. The power to the old and new pump houses at Pharola was cut off around 3 am due to a technical fault, causing the pumps to stop working entirely. Once this issue was identified, repair work began on war footing.

The power supply was restored at 8 am, with the old Pharola pumps restarting at 9.40 am and the new Pharola pumps at 10.45 am, both operating at full capacity. However, the seven-hour shutdown of the pumps disrupted the city's water supply. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) water supply section has requested residents to cooperate.

Repairs delayed due to rain

The 900 mm diameter water pipeline installed by the MJP had a joint failure at Dhorkin. This is the fourth instance of the pipeline failing in the past four months. After the water supply was halted, the CSMC informed the MJP, and they began searching for the source of the leak. However, due to ongoing rains, the MJP said that repairs could not be carried out immediately and would be looked into once the rain stops. The closure of the 900 mm water pipeline has resulted in a shortfall of 20 MLD of water in the city.

Water level in Harsul Lake rises by 2.5 feet

Two days ago, the water level in the Harsul reservoir was at 10 feet. It has now risen to 12.5 feet. The municipal corporation has indicated that the water level is expected to rise further due to continued rainfall in the catchment area.