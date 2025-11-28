City feels cold after a week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After a week, the city has turned chilly again.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was 29.2°C, while the minimum dropped to 16.6°C. Although the minimum temperature was slightly higher, the atmosphere felt cool, and the cold was noticeable in the evenings due to chilly winds. Since 21 November, the minimum temperature had been gradually rising, reducing the cold, but it returned this week.