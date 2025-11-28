City feels cold after a week
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 28, 2025 23:25 IST2025-11-28T23:25:13+5:302025-11-28T23:25:13+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
After a week, the city has turned chilly again.
On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was 29.2°C, while the minimum dropped to 16.6°C. Although the minimum temperature was slightly higher, the atmosphere felt cool, and the cold was noticeable in the evenings due to chilly winds. Since 21 November, the minimum temperature had been gradually rising, reducing the cold, but it returned this week.