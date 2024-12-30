City First: Top crime highlights of 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the year ends, here are the most important crime updates for the city, brought to you by City First.

As the year comes to a close, the city has witnessed a surge in criminal activities throughout 2024, ranging from cyber fraud and violent crimes to financial misconduct. Notable incidents include arrests in multiple murder cases, record recoveries of stolen property, and a massive embezzlement scandal at the local sports complex. With a new police commissioner in charge, law enforcement is under intense scrutiny as they work to address these challenges and restore public trust in the city's safety and security.

Digital Arrest - Cyber Fraud (Dec 19): Prashant Sonone, an ASI with the Archaeological Survey of India, was tricked by cybercriminals posing as the Mumbai Crime Branch. Threatened with digital arrest, Sonone transferred Rs 12 lakh to the criminals, highlighting the growing issue of cyber fraud in the region.

Triple murder arrests: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police, with support from Punjab police, arrested six suspects and a driver involved in a triple murder in Ferozepur. The suspects were apprehended after being intercepted near the Kolthanwadi tunnel on the Samruddhi Highway, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Mobile theft recovery: Two thieves on a sports bike stole eight mobile phones across a seven-kilometre stretch in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Within 90 minutes, the Jawaharnagar Police tracked down the suspects and recovered all the stolen phones, marking the largest recovery in the city's history.

Pravin Pawar joins city (June 25): Praveen Pawar, previously Joint Commissioner of Police in Pune, was promoted and transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as the new Commissioner of Police. The transfer was part of a Ministry of Home Affairs order under the authority of the Governor, marking a new chapter in the city's policing efforts.

Crime Branch Performance Criticized (Dec 24): Commissioner Pawar criticized the crime branch’s poor performance, with only 504 out of 1,153 property-related cases resolved. He directed Inspector Sandeep Gurme and five officers to solve five property cases each within 15 days, emphasizing the need for more effective policing in the city.

Interstate racket busted: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police arrested three members of an interstate racket involved in selling bank accounts for illegal activities like cryptocurrency trading and money laundering. The suspects were apprehended following a raid in Nirala Bazaar, where they were found selling fake accounts on the grey market and dark web.

Harsul Murder Case (Dec 26): The brutal murder of Dinesh alias Bablu More in Harsul led to the arrest of two more suspects, bringing the total to four. The victim was killed with 13 knife wounds, beaten with sticks, and assaulted with a bat. Police revealed that the motive was revenge, and further investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Rs 21.59 Cr Siphoned off from city Sports Complex Account: In December 2024, Harshkumar Kshirsagar, a contractual computer operator at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Divisional Sports Complex, allegedly embezzled Rs 21.59 crore over 11 months by manipulating the account's email and diverting funds. Kshirsagar, currently absconding, claims senior office-bearers pressured him into the crime, even threatening him with a gun, and is being investigated alongside two others.

Gang of rich, educated criminals nabbed for robbery spree July 18, The City Crime Branch has arrested a gang of rich, educated criminals, including engineer Rishikesh Madhukar Kale, for a series of house burglaries, with nine cases, including the theft of a diamond-studded safe containing Rs 87.69 lakh worth of gold and silver, coming to light.

Four arrested for raping runaway NEET Aspirant (Dec 26)

Four men were arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after a 17-year-old NEET aspirant, who left her hostel due to academic pressure, reported being raped multiple times by men who initially offered to help her during her travels across the state. The case, led under the guidance of former DCP Navneet Kunwat, highlights a significant challenge for police officials in ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals.

These incidents highlight the ongoing crime challenges faced by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with police continuing efforts to curb criminal activities in the city.