City gears up for grand Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

Road from Mill Corner to City Club will be closed on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is abuzz with preparations for the upcoming Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations on April 14. The citizens are all set to witness a grand procession with elaborate security arrangements and traffic diversions.

Traditional Dhol-Tasha performances are being organized across various localities, while social activities are also planned to mark the occasion. To ensure smooth celebrations, a strong police force of 1200 personnel will be deployed from Saturday evening onwards across the city.

Traffic diversions for procession

The main procession route will witness significant traffic diversions. The Mill Corner to City Club road will be closed for all kind of traffic from Sunday 10 am to 12 midnight. Additionally, Bhadkal Gate to City Club route will be shut for traffic from 6 pm to 12 midnight on Saturday to facilitate gatherings for paying respects at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue.

Major roads closed on Sunday from 10 am to 12 midnght:

- Mahavir Chowk (Baba Petrol Pump) to Amarpreet Chowk.

-Gopal T, Kranti Chowk, Sillekhana, Paithan Gate, Barabhai Tazia, Gulmandi, Supari Hanuman Temple, Uttam Mithai Bhandar, City Chowk, Juna Bazaar, Main Post Office, Bhadkal Gate.

-Shahgunj, Gandhi statue, Sarafa, City Chowk.

-Aurangpura Police station to Barabhai Tazia.

-Mill Corner to City Club

-N-12 Nursery, Godavari Public School, TV Centre, N-9, Ayodhyanagar, Shivneri Colony, N-7 Shopping Centre.

Participation of numerous processions

-Like every year, the main procession will start from Kranti Chowk and end at Bhadkal Gate.

-A total of 72 processions will participate from Kranti Chowk to Millcorner.

-Cidco-Hudco Utsav Samiti will see participation of 16 processions during the festival.

-A total of 126 processions will be participating within the limits of seventeen police stations.

Welcoming platforms for citizens

A total of 60 platforms will be set up along the procession route to welcome citizens. These platforms will be distributed across Kranti Chowk (42), City Chowk (13), and Cidco (5). The city administration and police department are working together to ensure a peaceful and well-organized celebration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.