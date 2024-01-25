City gets 1 more DCP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office of the commissioner of police got another Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) with the promotion of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).Now, the number of DCPs in the city has reached five.

The Home Department issued orders of promotion of three ACPs of the State on Thursday.

Among them, Prashant Rameshwar Swami from the city was promoted to DCP.

The city already has four DCPs. They are IPS offices Nitin Bagate in city police Zone-I followed by Navneet Kawant (Zone-II), Shilwant Nandedkar (Administration and Traffic Section) and Aparna Gite (Crime Branch).

Now, all eyes of city police are towards what change is given to the new DCP.

The number of DCPs has reached up to five but, the problem of enhancing boundaries has not been solved yet. The decision to start a new police Station after the divisions of Chikalthana, Shendra, Bidkin and MIDC Waluj Police Stations has not been taken yet. After the decision, there is a proposal to make one or two zones more. It is clear that there will be speedy administration as the number of DCPs increased before this.