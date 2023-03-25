City gets 9 new CMAs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 70 students from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter have been declared successful in the Cost and Management Accountants (CMA) Intermediate Course examination and 11 students were declared successful in the Final Course. Out of them, nine have completed the course.

The result of the CMA Intermediate and Final Course examinations of December 2022 was declared by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Kolkata recently.

The names of the new CMAs are as follows: Akshay Baheti, Kunal Lahane, Atharva Kulkarni, Chaitali Pathak, Mahesh Rathi, Laikik Patani, Ranjan Singh, Virata Choudhari and Pratiksha Sontakke.

Local chapter chairman CMA Kiran Kulkarni, secretary CMA Parag Rane, vice-chairman CMA Shailendrasing Rajput, treasurer CMA Surendrasing Deore and all the managing committee members congratulated the students.

The last date of filing examination form for June-2023 examination is May 1. Further details are available with the Chapter office.