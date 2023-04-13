City gets CREDAI state presidentship honour after 20 years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has received the honour of the state presidentship of Confederation of Real Estates and Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) almost after 20 years as the city builder Pramod Khairnar has been appointed as the state president. The installation ceremony of the newly elected state body will be held in the city on April 16. Similarly, the installation ceremony of CREDAI local body including newly elected president Vikas Chaudhary and other officials will be held on April 15.

The state CREDAI branch includes 62 cities while six more cities will be added now. It has around 4,000 members, said Khairnar in a press conference on Thursday.

Earlier, the real estate developer from the city Rajendrasingh Jabinda was elected as the state president in 2003. Now, the city has received this honour again after 20 years.

The installation ceremony of the state body will be held on Sunday. State revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be present and he will release a booklet named Neo.

The installation ceremony of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar body will be held on April 15. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, cooperative minister Atul Save, legislative council leader of opposition Ambadas Danve, MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, and all the MLAs, MLCs of the district will be present, Chaudhary said.

Narendrasingh Jabinda, Sunil Kotwal, Nitin Bagadiya, Bhaskar Chaudhary, Sangram Patare, Anil Munot, Indrajeet Thorat, Akhil Khanna, Deepak Kulkarni, CA Shweta Bhartiya and others were present during the press meet.