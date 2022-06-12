City gets rainfall for second day in a row

Aurangabad, June 12:

The city again experienced heavy rains for the second day in a row on Sunday. The sky was clear till the afternoon. However, rains started in the evening and continued till midnight.

Aurangabad residents were in distress as the mercury in the city reached 43 degrees in May. Citizens were waiting for the monsoon. Heavy rain fell in the old parts of the city on Saturday. But it did not rain in the new city. It was hot until noon on Saturday. However, after 3 pm the weather began to change. Cold wind along with rain started in the evening. Intermittent showers continued till midnight. It has been 6 days since the onset of monsoon. However, the city is waiting for heavy rainfall.

Car stuck in the divider

Cement concreting work is currently underway on Beed Bypass Road. A gap has been left for dividers in the middle of the road. At around 8 pm, a car got stuck in the divider in front of a petrol pump near Zalta. Former ZP member Ramesh Pawar and his accomplices, who were passing from the same route, pulled the car out of the pit.