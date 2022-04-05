City has 560 hospitals, including 16 corporate hospitals

City moving towards becoming a medical hub

Aurangabad, April 5:

The city is now emerging as a medical hub. The network of multispeciality, superspeciality and corporate hospitals is growing in Aurangabad. While starting a new hospital in the city, doctors are being offered a hefty salary package. By the end of December 2020, there were 458 hospitals in the city. This number has now gone up to 560.

102 hospitals in a year and a half

The city has added 102 new hospitals in the last one and a half years. While starting a new hospital, various conditions have to be fulfilled by applying to the municipal health department.

560 small and large hospitals in the city

The municipal health department has registered 560 small and large hospitals in the city. This number is only for hospitals with inpatient services. The number of hospitals providing only OPD services is also higher in the city.

Eight thousand beds available

As many as 8,817 beds are available for patients through 560 hospitals in the city. During the corona period, private hospitals, along with government hospitals, played an important role in providing patient care.

Permission only if these things exist

Permission to start a hospital is granted only if the building permit, fire safety requirements, medical education degree, criteria of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and biomedical waste are met.

Corporate hospitals grew

The number of corporate hospitals in the city has also increased in the last few days. At present there are 16 such hospitals in the city. As a result, patient care is increasing. Due to large hospitals, citizens do not have to travel to Mumbai or Pune for treatment.

Action on hospitals

Hospitals are fined for non-compliance with fire safety regulations. For this, prior notice is given to the hospitals for fulfillment of relevant matters. Few hospitals in the city are taking all precautions. It is mandatory for every hospital to take fire safety precautions, said fire safety chief RK Sure.

Binding to the rules

Hospitals are required to comply with regulations regarding fire safety, medical degree and biomedical waste, said Dr Paras Mandalecha, municipal health officer.