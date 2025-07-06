City hosts Young Indians Parliament to shape future leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City is set to host its first Young Indians Parliament on July 4 and 5 at MGM University’s Einstein Auditorium, giving students a close look at how democracy works.

Organised by Young Indians, the youth arm of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), along with MGM University, the event aims to build leadership, civic sense, and democratic values in youth. Over 100 students from Jalna and Sambhajinagar will take part in mock parliamentary sessions, debates, and bill presentations. Former MP Imtiaz Jalil was inaugurate the event. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, and registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar of MGM University will attend as chief guests. The event is being led by chapter president Nilesh Patil and vice president Rishikesh Gawali, with coordination by Mangesh Aswar, Akshay Gehi, and Sumedh Dhoot. The Thalir wing of Young Indians, which works with schoolchildren on civic awareness, is also playing an active role.