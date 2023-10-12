City ICSI celebrates 22ND Foundation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) celebrated its 22nd Foundation Day, recently. Municipal administrator G Sreekant was the chief guest.

Chairman of the city branch CS Vipul Sharma delivered the welcome address. Sreekant lauded the ICSI's efforts in promoting excellence and spoke about the role of the CS in the developing economy. He supported the chapter's initiative to secure educational reserved land within the city.

CS at Suven Life Science Ltd, Hyderabad Shrenik Soni was the guest speaker for the Study Circle Meeting and shared insights on the topic ‘Due Diligence, Vital Part of Private Equity Transactions.’ His presentation provided a comprehensive understanding of the critical role due diligence plays in private equity transactions.

Managing committee members treasurer Mahesh Dube, Somesh Kale, other CSs and students attended the event.