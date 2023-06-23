City industrialists dupe Gujarat trader of Rs 5cr

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police booked two industrialists brothers from the city for duping a trader from Gujarat after purchasing raw materials from him. The fraudsters fled from the city after taking the raw material.

Ronak Harshad Katariya from Gujarat knew Swarit Shishir Shrivastav and Shubham Shishir Shrivastav (Delhi) since they were students. Three years back, they met and the Shrivastav brothers told Katariya to supply plastic granules to their company in Pune. They assured him that they will deposit the money in his account after the raw material was delivered. Later, they asked Kataria to supply the granules to Riddhi Industries and Vedant Industries at Waluj. However, they started ignoring Kataria and did not pay his Rs 5 crore for the raw material. When Kataria started pressuring them, they gave him a security cheque of Rs 4.85 crore and assured him they will pay him the money in installments. They made an agreement with Kataria but did not pay the money even after the termination of the tenure of the agreement. When he came to Waluj, they gave him a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each. After both the cheques were dishonoured, the Shrivastav brothers fled from the city. Hence, Kataria lodged a complaint with Waluj MIDC police station and the case has been handed over to the economic offense wing for further investigation.